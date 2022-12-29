Who's Playing

California Baptist @ Grand Canyon

Current Records: California Baptist 8-5; Grand Canyon 9-4

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes are 6-2 against the California Baptist Lancers since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Grand Canyon has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome California Baptist at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The Antelopes won both of their matches against the Lancers last season (56-50 and 65-60) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Grand Canyon ultimately received the gift of a 68-66 win from a begrudging Idaho State squad last Tuesday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Idaho State Bengals made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Speaking of close games: it looks like California Baptist must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. They fell just short of the Portland State Vikings by a score of 74-72.

Grand Canyon is now 9-4 while the Lancers sit at 8-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Antelopes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them 15th in college basketball. Less enviably, California Baptist has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 38th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Grand Canyon have won six out of their last eight games against California Baptist.