Who's Playing
California Baptist @ Grand Canyon
Current Records: California Baptist 8-5; Grand Canyon 9-4
What to Know
The Grand Canyon Antelopes are 6-2 against the California Baptist Lancers since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Grand Canyon has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome California Baptist at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The Antelopes won both of their matches against the Lancers last season (56-50 and 65-60) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Grand Canyon ultimately received the gift of a 68-66 win from a begrudging Idaho State squad last Tuesday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Idaho State Bengals made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Speaking of close games: it looks like California Baptist must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. They fell just short of the Portland State Vikings by a score of 74-72.
Grand Canyon is now 9-4 while the Lancers sit at 8-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Antelopes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them 15th in college basketball. Less enviably, California Baptist has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 38th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Grand Canyon have won six out of their last eight games against California Baptist.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Grand Canyon 65 vs. California Baptist 60
- Feb 05, 2022 - Grand Canyon 56 vs. California Baptist 50
- Feb 20, 2021 - California Baptist 65 vs. Grand Canyon 62
- Feb 19, 2021 - Grand Canyon 71 vs. California Baptist 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Grand Canyon 103 vs. California Baptist 98
- Jan 11, 2020 - California Baptist 61 vs. Grand Canyon 57
- Feb 21, 2019 - Grand Canyon 91 vs. California Baptist 58
- Jan 26, 2019 - Grand Canyon 90 vs. California Baptist 73