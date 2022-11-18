Who's Playing

Grambling @ Grand Canyon

Current Records: Grambling 2-0; Grand Canyon 2-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Grambling Tigers will be on the road. They will take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Grand Canyon University Arena. Grambling isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

The Tigers beat the Colorado Buffaloes 83-74 last week. Grambling got double-digit scores from four players: Shawndarius Cowart (20), Cameron Christon (17), Terrence Lewis (15), and Carte'Are Gordon (14).

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 59-46 to the Nevada Wolf Pack. Rayshon Harrison just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only three points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Grambling's win lifted them to 2-0 while Grand Canyon's loss dropped them down to 2-1. In their victory, Grambling relied heavily on Shawndarius Cowart, who had 20 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds. Grand Canyon will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Antelopes are a big 13-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Grand Canyon have won all of the games they've played against Grambling in the last eight years.