Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Grand Canyon

Current Records: Idaho State 3-9; Grand Canyon 8-4

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes will stay at home another game and welcome the Idaho State Bengals at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The Antelopes will be strutting in after a victory while Idaho State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Grand Canyon beat the Pepperdine Waves 83-73 this past Saturday. Grand Canyon can attribute much of their success to forward Gabe McGlothan, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds, and forward Yvan Ouedraogo, who had 13 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, a win for Idaho State just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Washington Huskies, falling 90-55. Guard Brock Mackenzie wasn't much of a difference maker for Idaho State; Mackenzie finished with 14 points on 6-for-14 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

The Antelopes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Grand Canyon is now 8-4 while the Bengals sit at 3-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Grand Canyon have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.10%, which places them 14th in college basketball. Less enviably, Idaho State has only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 52nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Idaho State.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.77

Odds

The Antelopes are a big 15-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.