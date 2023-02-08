Who's Playing
New Mexico St. @ Grand Canyon
Current Records: New Mexico St. 9-14; Grand Canyon 15-8
What to Know
The Grand Canyon Antelopes haven't won a matchup against the New Mexico St. Aggies since March 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Grand Canyon and New Mexico St. will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Grand Canyon University Arena.
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Antelopes proved too difficult a challenge. Grand Canyon skirted past Stephen F. Austin 86-83.
Meanwhile, New Mexico St. was able to grind out a solid win over the Seattle Redhawks this past Saturday, winning 82-75.
Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past six games.
Their wins bumped the Antelopes to 15-8 and the Aggies to 9-14. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Grand Canyon and New Mexico St. clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $2.78
Odds
The Antelopes are a solid 7-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Mexico St. have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Grand Canyon.
- Mar 11, 2022 - New Mexico St. 75 vs. Grand Canyon 70
- Feb 19, 2022 - New Mexico St. 82 vs. Grand Canyon 66
- Jan 29, 2022 - New Mexico St. 71 vs. Grand Canyon 61
- Mar 13, 2021 - Grand Canyon 74 vs. New Mexico St. 56
- Jan 30, 2021 - Grand Canyon 65 vs. New Mexico St. 53
- Jan 29, 2021 - Grand Canyon 70 vs. New Mexico St. 62
- Feb 27, 2020 - New Mexico St. 67 vs. Grand Canyon 53
- Feb 01, 2020 - New Mexico St. 72 vs. Grand Canyon 52
- Mar 16, 2019 - New Mexico St. 89 vs. Grand Canyon 57
- Feb 09, 2019 - New Mexico St. 67 vs. Grand Canyon 64
- Jan 10, 2019 - New Mexico St. 77 vs. Grand Canyon 75
- Mar 10, 2018 - New Mexico St. 72 vs. Grand Canyon 58
- Feb 10, 2018 - New Mexico St. 74 vs. Grand Canyon 70
- Jan 11, 2018 - New Mexico St. 70 vs. Grand Canyon 59
- Feb 11, 2017 - Grand Canyon 83 vs. New Mexico St. 71
- Jan 12, 2017 - New Mexico St. 81 vs. Grand Canyon 69
- Feb 04, 2016 - New Mexico St. 70 vs. Grand Canyon 50
- Jan 09, 2016 - Grand Canyon 79 vs. New Mexico St. 75