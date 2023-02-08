Who's Playing

New Mexico St. @ Grand Canyon

Current Records: New Mexico St. 9-14; Grand Canyon 15-8

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes haven't won a matchup against the New Mexico St. Aggies since March 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Grand Canyon and New Mexico St. will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Grand Canyon University Arena.

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Antelopes proved too difficult a challenge. Grand Canyon skirted past Stephen F. Austin 86-83.

Meanwhile, New Mexico St. was able to grind out a solid win over the Seattle Redhawks this past Saturday, winning 82-75.

Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past six games.

Their wins bumped the Antelopes to 15-8 and the Aggies to 9-14. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Grand Canyon and New Mexico St. clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.78

Odds

The Antelopes are a solid 7-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Mexico St. have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Grand Canyon.