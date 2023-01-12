Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ Grand Canyon

Current Records: UT Arlington 5-12; Grand Canyon 11-5

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. UT Arlington and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Grand Canyon University Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Saturday, the Mavericks lost to the Seattle Redhawks at home by a decisive 76-61 margin.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 73-68 to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

UT Arlington have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses put UT Arlington at 5-12 and Grand Canyon at 11-5. The Mavericks are 4-7 after losses this season, the Antelopes 3-1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Antelopes are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Antelopes slightly, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.