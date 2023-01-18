Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Grand Canyon

Current Records: Utah Tech 9-9; Grand Canyon 12-6

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers are 1-3 against the Grand Canyon Antelopes since January of 2021, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Trailblazers and Grand Canyon will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Grand Canyon University Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Utah Tech winning the first 61-60 at home and the Antelopes taking the second 70-53.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Utah Tech as they lost 78-53 to the Sam Houston Bearkats this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 79-74 to the California Baptist Lancers.

Utah Tech have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take the Trailblazers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Utah Tech is now 9-9 while the Antelopes sit at 12-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah Tech has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 24th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Grand Canyon's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, which places them 12th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Antelopes are a big 13-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Grand Canyon have won three out of their last four games against Utah Tech.