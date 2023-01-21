Who's Playing
Utah Valley @ Grand Canyon
Current Records: Utah Valley 15-5; Grand Canyon 13-6
What to Know
The Grand Canyon Antelopes won both of their matches against the Utah Valley Wolverines last season (79-69 and 68-57) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Grand Canyon and Utah Valley will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Grand Canyon University Arena. The Antelopes are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Utah Tech Trailblazers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Grand Canyon proved too difficult a challenge. Grand Canyon skirted past Utah Tech 89-85.
Meanwhile, the Abilene Christian Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Wolverines proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Valley put the hurt on the Wildcats with a sharp 84-54 win.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Antelopes are expected to win a tight contest. They have been good against the spread at home while Utah Valley has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
Grand Canyon is now 13-6 while Utah Valley sits at 15-5. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Grand Canyon have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 18th in college basketball. As for the Wolverines, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them 18th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.75
Odds
The Antelopes are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Grand Canyon have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Utah Valley.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Grand Canyon 68 vs. Utah Valley 57
- Feb 10, 2022 - Grand Canyon 79 vs. Utah Valley 69
- Mar 06, 2021 - Grand Canyon 74 vs. Utah Valley 64
- Mar 05, 2021 - Utah Valley 59 vs. Grand Canyon 55
- Feb 22, 2020 - Utah Valley 92 vs. Grand Canyon 80
- Jan 25, 2020 - Utah Valley 73 vs. Grand Canyon 69
- Mar 15, 2019 - Grand Canyon 78 vs. Utah Valley 74
- Mar 07, 2019 - Utah Valley 82 vs. Grand Canyon 70
- Jan 03, 2019 - Grand Canyon 71 vs. Utah Valley 60
- Mar 09, 2018 - Grand Canyon 75 vs. Utah Valley 60
- Feb 24, 2018 - Grand Canyon 60 vs. Utah Valley 59
- Jan 27, 2018 - Utah Valley 68 vs. Grand Canyon 56
- Feb 18, 2017 - Grand Canyon 77 vs. Utah Valley 71
- Jan 07, 2017 - Grand Canyon 82 vs. Utah Valley 72
- Mar 05, 2016 - Grand Canyon 86 vs. Utah Valley 79
- Jan 16, 2016 - Grand Canyon 99 vs. Utah Valley 88