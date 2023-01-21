Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Grand Canyon

Current Records: Utah Valley 15-5; Grand Canyon 13-6

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes won both of their matches against the Utah Valley Wolverines last season (79-69 and 68-57) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Grand Canyon and Utah Valley will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Grand Canyon University Arena. The Antelopes are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Utah Tech Trailblazers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Grand Canyon proved too difficult a challenge. Grand Canyon skirted past Utah Tech 89-85.

Meanwhile, the Abilene Christian Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Wolverines proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Valley put the hurt on the Wildcats with a sharp 84-54 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Antelopes are expected to win a tight contest. They have been good against the spread at home while Utah Valley has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Grand Canyon is now 13-6 while Utah Valley sits at 15-5. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Grand Canyon have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 18th in college basketball. As for the Wolverines, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them 18th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.75

Odds

The Antelopes are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Grand Canyon have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Utah Valley.