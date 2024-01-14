Halftime Report

Green Bay is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Green Bay leads 38-35 over Clev. State.

Green Bay came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Clev. State 11-7, Green Bay 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Clev. State Vikings and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 14th at Resch Center. Green Bay does have the home-court advantage, but Clev. State is expected to win by 1.5 points.

Last Friday, the Vikings came up short against the Panthers and fell 88-80.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's game on Wednesday was all tied up 29-29 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Jaguars by a score of 68-58.

The Vikings' defeat dropped their record down to 11-7. As for the Phoenix, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 10-8 record this season.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Clev. State's sizeable advantage in that area, Green Bay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Clev. State beat Green Bay 76-65 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Clev. State repeat their success, or does Green Bay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Clev. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Phoenix as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.