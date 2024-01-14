Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Clev. State 11-7, Green Bay 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Clev. State Vikings and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 14th at Resch Center.

On Friday, the Vikings couldn't handle the Panthers and fell 88-80.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's game on Wednesday was all tied up 29-29 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 68-58 victory over the Jaguars.

The Vikings' defeat dropped their record down to 11-7. As for the Phoenix, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 10-8 record this season.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Clev. State's sizeable advantage in that area, Green Bay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Clev. State beat Green Bay 76-65 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Clev. State repeat their success, or does Green Bay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.

  • Feb 23, 2023 - Clev. State 76 vs. Green Bay 65
  • Jan 07, 2023 - Clev. State 82 vs. Green Bay 77
  • Feb 20, 2022 - Clev. State 79 vs. Green Bay 67
  • Feb 04, 2022 - Clev. State 85 vs. Green Bay 69
  • Jan 30, 2021 - Clev. State 73 vs. Green Bay 65
  • Jan 29, 2021 - Clev. State 74 vs. Green Bay 68
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Green Bay 74 vs. Clev. State 67
  • Jan 23, 2020 - Green Bay 78 vs. Clev. State 74
  • Feb 07, 2019 - Green Bay 82 vs. Clev. State 65
  • Jan 05, 2019 - Green Bay 90 vs. Clev. State 89