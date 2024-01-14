Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Clev. State 11-7, Green Bay 10-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Clev. State Vikings and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 14th at Resch Center.

On Friday, the Vikings couldn't handle the Panthers and fell 88-80.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's game on Wednesday was all tied up 29-29 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 68-58 victory over the Jaguars.

The Vikings' defeat dropped their record down to 11-7. As for the Phoenix, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 10-8 record this season.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Clev. State's sizeable advantage in that area, Green Bay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Clev. State beat Green Bay 76-65 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Clev. State repeat their success, or does Green Bay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.