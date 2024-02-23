Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: PFW 17-10, Green Bay 17-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kress Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the PFW Mastodons and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Kress Center. PFW will be strutting in after a win while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, the Mastodons earned a 83-69 win over the Titans.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Green Bay's good fortune finally ran out last Wednesday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 58-57 to the Norse. Green Bay has struggled against the Norse recently, as their game last Wednesday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The Mastodons pushed their record up to 17-10 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Phoenix, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's match: PFW have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.1 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

PFW is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Green Bay is a slight 2.5-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

PFW has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Green Bay.