Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: PFW 17-10, Green Bay 17-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kress Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the PFW Mastodons and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Kress Center. PFW will be strutting in after a win while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, the Mastodons earned a 83-69 win over the Titans.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Green Bay's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 58-57 to the Norse. Green Bay has struggled against the Norse recently, as their game on Wednesday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The Mastodons pushed their record up to 17-10 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Phoenix, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's match: PFW have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.1 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

PFW didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Phoenix when the teams last played back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 75-71 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for PFW since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

PFW has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Green Bay.