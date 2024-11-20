Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Green Bay looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 35-29 lead against SIUE.

Green Bay came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: SIUE 4-2, Green Bay 1-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SIUE Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Green Bay Phoenix at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Resch Center. The Cougars pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Phoenix.

Last Saturday, SIUE strolled past Canisius with points to spare, taking the game 76-58.

SIUE was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Canisius only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's game on Saturday was all tied up 36-36 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 79-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Providence. The over/under was set at 144 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite the defeat, Green Bay had strong showings from Marcus Hall, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds, and Jeremiah Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Hall a new career-high in field goal percentage (66.7%).

SIUE's win bumped their record up to 4-2. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

While only SIUE took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Green Bay is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

SIUE beat Green Bay 78-69 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for SIUE since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Green Bay is a slight 2.5-point favorite against SIUE, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay has won 2 out of their last 3 games against SIUE.