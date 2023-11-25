Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Green Bay looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 29-19 lead against St. Thomas.

Green Bay came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: St. Thomas 3-3, Green Bay 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Green Bay will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the St. Thomas Tommies at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Green Bay might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored Green Bay last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-68 to the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.7% better than the opposition, a fact St. Thomas proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 76-70 victory over the Vikings.

The Phoenix now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Tommies, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

While only St. Thomas took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, St. Thomas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Green Bay have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

St. Thomas is a 5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tommies, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 126.5 points.

Series History

St. Thomas won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Dec 13, 2022 - St. Thomas 82 vs. Green Bay 61

Injury Report for Green Bay

Clarence Cummings III: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for St. Thomas

No Injury Information