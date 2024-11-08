Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: St. Thomas 1-0, Green Bay 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kress Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The St. Thomas Tommies will face off against the Green Bay Phoenix at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kress Center. The Tommies will be strutting in after a victory while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a loss.

St. Thomas is headed out to face Green Bay after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. St. Thomas blew past North Central 96-71 on Monday.

St. Thomas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as North Central only pulled down nine.

Meanwhile, Green Bay had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took an 89-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of Okla. State.

Green Bay's defeat came about despite a quality game from Anthony Roy, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Preston Ruedinger, who earned seven points plus six assists and three steals.

St. Thomas came up short against Green Bay in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 64-51. Can St. Thomas avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Looking forward, St. Thomas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-10-1 record against the spread.

Odds

St. Thomas is a 3.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Green Bay and St. Thomas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.