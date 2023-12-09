Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Western Illinois 4-6, Green Bay 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Illinois has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Green Bay Phoenix at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Resch Center. Western Illinois might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Wednesday.

Western Illinois has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 22 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Kohawks as the Leathernecks made off with a 80-58 win.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix came up short against the Cougars on Wednesday and fell 78-69.

The Leathernecks have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 4-6 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.3 points per game. As for the Phoenix, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Western Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Western Illinois is playing as the underdog, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Green Bay is a 4-point favorite against Western Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

