Cleveland State @ Green Bay

Current Records: Cleveland State 18-7; Green Bay 4-22

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a contest against the Cleveland State Vikings since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Green Bay and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3 p.m. ET at Kress Events Center. The Vikings will be strutting in after a win while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Green Bay received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 74-55 to the PFW Mastodons.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State strolled past the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 78-61.

Green Bay is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take Green Bay against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

The Phoenix are now 4-22 while the Vikings sit at 18-7. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay is stumbling into the matchup with the 350th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.7 on average. Cleveland State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 27th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.60%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Vikings are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Green Bay have won ten out of their last 14 games against Cleveland State.

Injury Report for Green Bay

Tutu Majok: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Cleveland State

No Injury Information