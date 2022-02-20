Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ Green Bay
Current Records: Cleveland State 18-7; Green Bay 4-22
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a contest against the Cleveland State Vikings since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Green Bay and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3 p.m. ET at Kress Events Center. The Vikings will be strutting in after a win while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Green Bay received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 74-55 to the PFW Mastodons.
Meanwhile, Cleveland State strolled past the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 78-61.
Green Bay is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take Green Bay against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.
The Phoenix are now 4-22 while the Vikings sit at 18-7. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay is stumbling into the matchup with the 350th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.7 on average. Cleveland State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 27th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.60%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Vikings are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Green Bay have won ten out of their last 14 games against Cleveland State.
- Feb 04, 2022 - Cleveland State 85 vs. Green Bay 69
- Jan 30, 2021 - Cleveland State 73 vs. Green Bay 65
- Jan 29, 2021 - Cleveland State 74 vs. Green Bay 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Green Bay 74 vs. Cleveland State 67
- Jan 23, 2020 - Green Bay 78 vs. Cleveland State 74
- Feb 07, 2019 - Green Bay 82 vs. Cleveland State 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Green Bay 90 vs. Cleveland State 89
- Jan 25, 2018 - Green Bay 66 vs. Cleveland State 44
- Jan 04, 2018 - Cleveland State 80 vs. Green Bay 79
- Jan 23, 2017 - Green Bay 83 vs. Cleveland State 73
- Dec 29, 2016 - Green Bay 76 vs. Cleveland State 75
- Mar 05, 2016 - Green Bay 65 vs. Cleveland State 53
- Feb 22, 2016 - Green Bay 78 vs. Cleveland State 61
- Jan 07, 2016 - Green Bay 87 vs. Cleveland State 67
Injury Report for Green Bay
- Tutu Majok: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)