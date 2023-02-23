Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Green Bay

Current Records: Cleveland State 18-11; Green Bay 3-26

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a game against the Cleveland State Vikings since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Green Bay and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 9 p.m. ET at Kress Events Center. The Vikings should still be riding high after a victory, while Green Bay will be looking to right the ship.

Green Bay was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 95-65 defeat to the Youngstown State Penguins.

Meanwhile, the Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Cleveland State proved too difficult a challenge. Cleveland State escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Phoenix are now 3-26 while the Vikings sit at 18-11. Cleveland State is 12-5 after wins this season, and Green Bay is 3-22 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Green Bay have won ten out of their last 16 games against Cleveland State.