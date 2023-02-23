Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ Green Bay
Current Records: Cleveland State 18-11; Green Bay 3-26
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a game against the Cleveland State Vikings since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Green Bay and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 9 p.m. ET at Kress Events Center. The Vikings should still be riding high after a victory, while Green Bay will be looking to right the ship.
Green Bay was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 95-65 defeat to the Youngstown State Penguins.
Meanwhile, the Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Cleveland State proved too difficult a challenge. Cleveland State escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
The Phoenix are now 3-26 while the Vikings sit at 18-11. Cleveland State is 12-5 after wins this season, and Green Bay is 3-22 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Green Bay have won ten out of their last 16 games against Cleveland State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Cleveland State 82 vs. Green Bay 77
- Feb 20, 2022 - Cleveland State 79 vs. Green Bay 67
- Feb 04, 2022 - Cleveland State 85 vs. Green Bay 69
- Jan 30, 2021 - Cleveland State 73 vs. Green Bay 65
- Jan 29, 2021 - Cleveland State 74 vs. Green Bay 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Green Bay 74 vs. Cleveland State 67
- Jan 23, 2020 - Green Bay 78 vs. Cleveland State 74
- Feb 07, 2019 - Green Bay 82 vs. Cleveland State 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Green Bay 90 vs. Cleveland State 89
- Jan 25, 2018 - Green Bay 66 vs. Cleveland State 44
- Jan 04, 2018 - Cleveland State 80 vs. Green Bay 79
- Jan 23, 2017 - Green Bay 83 vs. Cleveland State 73
- Dec 29, 2016 - Green Bay 76 vs. Cleveland State 75
- Mar 05, 2016 - Green Bay 65 vs. Cleveland State 53
- Feb 22, 2016 - Green Bay 78 vs. Cleveland State 61
- Jan 07, 2016 - Green Bay 87 vs. Cleveland State 67