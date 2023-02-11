Who's Playing

Detroit @ Green Bay

Current Records: Detroit 10-16; Green Bay 3-23

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Kress Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Phoenix received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 59-47 to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 94-89 to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.

The losses put Green Bay at 3-23 and Detroit at 10-16. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay is 362nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58.6 on average. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 11th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Green Bay have won ten out of their last 16 games against Detroit.