Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Green Bay

Current Records: IUPUI 1-7; Green Bay 0-7

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars lost both of their matches to the Green Bay Phoenix last season on scores of 54-69 and 41-67, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. IUPUI is on the road again Monday and plays against Green Bay at noon ET Dec. 5 at Resch Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

This past Saturday, the Jaguars lost to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on the road by a decisive 74-61 margin.

Meanwhile, the game between the Phoenix and Wisconsin-Milwaukee this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Green Bay falling 81-67 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

IUPUI is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put IUPUI at 1-7 and Green Bay at 0-7. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: IUPUI is 358th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58.3 on average. Green Bay is completely their equal: they are stumbling into the contest with the 358th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 58.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Phoenix are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

IUPUI have won six out of their last ten games against Green Bay.