Who's Playing
IUPUI @ Green Bay
Current Records: IUPUI 1-7; Green Bay 0-7
What to Know
The IUPUI Jaguars lost both of their matches to the Green Bay Phoenix last season on scores of 54-69 and 41-67, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. IUPUI is on the road again Monday and plays against Green Bay at noon ET Dec. 5 at Resch Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
This past Saturday, the Jaguars lost to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on the road by a decisive 74-61 margin.
Meanwhile, the game between the Phoenix and Wisconsin-Milwaukee this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Green Bay falling 81-67 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
IUPUI is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The losses put IUPUI at 1-7 and Green Bay at 0-7. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: IUPUI is 358th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58.3 on average. Green Bay is completely their equal: they are stumbling into the contest with the 358th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 58.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Phoenix are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
IUPUI have won six out of their last ten games against Green Bay.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Green Bay 67 vs. IUPUI 41
- Jan 13, 2022 - Green Bay 69 vs. IUPUI 54
- Feb 06, 2021 - Green Bay 79 vs. IUPUI 72
- Feb 05, 2021 - IUPUI 80 vs. Green Bay 71
- Feb 06, 2020 - Green Bay 91 vs. IUPUI 85
- Jan 05, 2020 - IUPUI 93 vs. Green Bay 78
- Feb 24, 2019 - IUPUI 79 vs. Green Bay 68
- Jan 17, 2019 - IUPUI 76 vs. Green Bay 70
- Jan 12, 2018 - IUPUI 67 vs. Green Bay 61
- Jan 02, 2018 - IUPUI 67 vs. Green Bay 63