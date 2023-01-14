Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Green Bay

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 10-8; Green Bay 2-16

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix lost both of their matches to the Northern Kentucky Norse last season on scores of 74-79 and 62-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Phoenix and NKU will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Resch Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 99-67, which was the final score in Green Bay's tilt against the Wright State Raiders on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Norse were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 80-75 to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.

The losses put Green Bay at 2-16 and NKU at 10-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.90% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. NKU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 53rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won ten out of their last 15 games against Green Bay.