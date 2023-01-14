Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Green Bay

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 10-8; Green Bay 2-16

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix lost both of their matches to the Northern Kentucky Norse last season on scores of 74-79 and 62-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Green Bay and NKU will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Resch Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

There's no need to mince words: the Phoenix lost to the Wright State Raiders on Thursday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 99-67.

Meanwhile, NKU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 80-75 to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.

Green Bay is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 5-12 ATS when expected to lose.

Green Bay is now 2-16 while the Norse sit at 10-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Phoenix have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.90% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. NKU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 52nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Norse are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won ten out of their last 15 games against Green Bay.