Who's Playing
PFW @ Green Bay
Current Records: PFW 16-14; Green Bay 3-27
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a contest against the PFW Mastodons since Jan. 23 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Phoenix and PFW will face off in a Horizon League battle at 5 p.m. ET at Kress Events Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
On Thursday, Green Bay lost to the Cleveland State Vikings at home by a decisive 76-65 margin.
The Mastodons lost a heartbreaker to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. It was close but no cigar for PFW as they fell 96-94 to Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Green Bay came up short against PFW in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 79-69. Maybe the Phoenix will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
PFW have won four out of their last six games against Green Bay.
- Jan 05, 2023 - PFW 79 vs. Green Bay 69
- Feb 18, 2022 - PFW 74 vs. Green Bay 55
- Feb 06, 2022 - PFW 71 vs. Green Bay 55
- Feb 25, 2021 - PFW 89 vs. Green Bay 84
- Jan 23, 2021 - Green Bay 87 vs. PFW 72
- Jan 22, 2021 - Green Bay 77 vs. PFW 59