Who's Playing

PFW @ Green Bay

Current Records: PFW 16-14; Green Bay 3-27

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a contest against the PFW Mastodons since Jan. 23 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Phoenix and PFW will face off in a Horizon League battle at 5 p.m. ET at Kress Events Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

On Thursday, Green Bay lost to the Cleveland State Vikings at home by a decisive 76-65 margin.

The Mastodons lost a heartbreaker to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. It was close but no cigar for PFW as they fell 96-94 to Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Green Bay came up short against PFW in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 79-69. Maybe the Phoenix will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

PFW have won four out of their last six games against Green Bay.