Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Green Bay

Current Records: Robert Morris 8-12; Green Bay 2-18

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Green Bay Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Resch Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Green Bay winning the first 70-58 at home and the Colonials taking the second 62-60.

Robert Morris came up short against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday, falling 77-69.

Meanwhile, Green Bay lost to the Youngstown State Penguins at home by a decisive 86-70 margin.

Robert Morris is now 8-12 while Green Bay sits at 2-18. Robert Morris is 5-6 after losses this year, the Phoenix 2-15.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Green Bay and Robert Morris both have one win in their last two games.