Who's Playing
Robert Morris @ Green Bay
Current Records: Robert Morris 8-12; Green Bay 2-18
What to Know
The Robert Morris Colonials are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Green Bay Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Resch Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Green Bay winning the first 70-58 at home and the Colonials taking the second 62-60.
Robert Morris came up short against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday, falling 77-69.
Meanwhile, Green Bay lost to the Youngstown State Penguins at home by a decisive 86-70 margin.
Robert Morris is now 8-12 while Green Bay sits at 2-18. Robert Morris is 5-6 after losses this year, the Phoenix 2-15.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Green Bay and Robert Morris both have one win in their last two games.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Robert Morris 62 vs. Green Bay 60
- Dec 02, 2021 - Green Bay 70 vs. Robert Morris 58