Who's Playing

UMKC @ Green Bay

Current Records: UMKC 4-8; Green Bay 1-8

What to Know

The UMKC Kangaroos are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Green Bay Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Resch Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Kangaroos were expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 75-53 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners. One thing holding UMKC back was the mediocre play of guard Shemarri Allen, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Green Bay has to be aching after a bruising 70-46 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Tuesday. The top scorer for the Phoenix was forward Cade Meyer (15 points).

UMKC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UMKC, who are 5-5 against the spread.

The losses put UMKC at 4-8 and Green Bay at 1-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Kangaroos have only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Phoenix have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.40% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kangaroos are a solid 6-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kangaroos as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMKC have won two out of their last three games against Green Bay.