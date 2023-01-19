Who's Playing
Youngstown State @ Green Bay
Current Records: Youngstown State 14-5; Green Bay 2-17
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix lost both of their matches to the Youngstown State Penguins last season on scores of 58-82 and 50-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Phoenix's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Youngstown State at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Resch Center. Youngstown State should still be feeling good after a victory, while Green Bay will be looking to right the ship.
Green Bay has to be hurting after a devastating 74-53 defeat at the hands of the Northern Kentucky Norse this past Saturday. Green Bay was surely aware of their 10-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Meanwhile, the Penguins strolled past the Oakland Golden Grizzlies with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 85-69.
The Phoenix are now 2-17 while Youngstown State sits at 14-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.60% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Youngstown State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 50.30% field goal percentage, good for fifth best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Youngstown State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Green Bay.
- Jan 27, 2022 - Youngstown State 63 vs. Green Bay 50
- Dec 04, 2021 - Youngstown State 82 vs. Green Bay 58
- Jan 02, 2021 - Green Bay 79 vs. Youngstown State 69
- Jan 01, 2021 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Green Bay 77
- Feb 27, 2020 - Green Bay 102 vs. Youngstown State 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - Youngstown State 98 vs. Green Bay 94
- Feb 09, 2019 - Youngstown State 96 vs. Green Bay 77
- Jan 03, 2019 - Green Bay 99 vs. Youngstown State 93
- Jan 27, 2018 - Green Bay 85 vs. Youngstown State 67
- Jan 06, 2018 - Youngstown State 85 vs. Green Bay 74
- Jan 20, 2017 - Youngstown State 92 vs. Green Bay 89
- Dec 31, 2016 - Green Bay 90 vs. Youngstown State 77
- Feb 20, 2016 - Green Bay 107 vs. Youngstown State 90
- Jan 09, 2016 - Youngstown State 103 vs. Green Bay 93