Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Green Bay

Current Records: Youngstown State 14-5; Green Bay 2-17

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix lost both of their matches to the Youngstown State Penguins last season on scores of 58-82 and 50-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Phoenix's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Youngstown State at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Resch Center. Youngstown State should still be feeling good after a victory, while Green Bay will be looking to right the ship.

Green Bay has to be hurting after a devastating 74-53 defeat at the hands of the Northern Kentucky Norse this past Saturday. Green Bay was surely aware of their 10-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, the Penguins strolled past the Oakland Golden Grizzlies with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 85-69.

The Phoenix are now 2-17 while Youngstown State sits at 14-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.60% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Youngstown State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 50.30% field goal percentage, good for fifth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Youngstown State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Green Bay.