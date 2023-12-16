Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: James Madison 9-0, Hampton 4-5

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the James Madison Dukes at 2:00 p.m. ET at Hampton Convocation Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Hampton has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 47 points or more this season. They took their matchup at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 100-53 win over the Fighting Squirrels. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Hampton.

Meanwhile, James Madison put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They enjoyed a cozy 84-69 victory over the Monarchs. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as James Madison did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead James Madison to victory, but perhaps none more so than T.J. Bickerstaff, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Michael Green III, who scored 13 points along with nine assists.

The Pirates' victory bumped their record up to 4-5. As for the Dukes, they pushed their record up to 9-0 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Hampton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Hampton was dealt a punishing 106-58 defeat at the hands of James Madison in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Hampton was down 57-19.

James Madison is a big 15.5-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163 points.

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.