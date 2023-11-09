Who's Playing

Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Mid-Atlantic Christian 0-1, Hampton 0-1

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton is 4-0 against Mid-Atlantic Christian since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Hampton Pirates will be playing at home against the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hampton Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Hampton had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell 92-80 to the Bison on Monday.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 17 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Mid-Atlantic Christian found out the hard way on Monday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 103-43 bruising that the Flames dished out on Monday. Mid-Atlantic Christian was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-19.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Mid-Atlantic Christian struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Liberty posted 21.

The Pirates' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Mustangs, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Hampton against Mid-Atlantic Christian in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 as the squad secured a 101-51 victory. Does Hampton have another victory up their sleeve, or will Mid-Atlantic Christian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Hampton has won all of the games they've played against Mid-Atlantic Christian in the last 6 years.