Monmouth Hawks @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Monmouth 16-13, Hampton 7-22

What to Know

Hampton will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hampton Convocation Center.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Hampton found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 70-62 to the Huskies.

Hampton's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Ja'Von Benson, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tedrick Wilcox Jr. who scored 19 points along with three steals. Benson hasn't dropped below 11 rebounds for three straight games. Less helpful for Hampton was Jordan Nesbitt's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Hampton struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Hawks didn't have too much trouble with the Aggies at home on Saturday as they won 83-67. The win was just what Monmouth needed coming off of a 80-61 defeat in their prior contest.

Monmouth got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jack Collins out in front who scored ten points along with six rebounds and five assists. Klemen Vuga was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

The Pirates have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 17 of their last 20 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-22 record this season. As for the Hawks, their win was their 13th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-13.

While only Monmouth took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Monmouth is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be Hampton's 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-4 against the spread).

Hampton came up short against the Hawks in their previous meeting back in January, falling 85-77. Will Hampton have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Monmouth is a solid 6-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154 points.

Hampton and Monmouth both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.