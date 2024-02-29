Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Monmouth 16-13, Hampton 7-22

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Monmouth Hawks and the Hampton Pirates are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 29th at Hampton Convocation Center. Monmouth is no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Monmouth proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 83-67 victory over the Aggies. The win was just what Monmouth needed coming off of a 80-61 defeat in their prior contest.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Monmouth to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jack Collins, who scored ten points along with six rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Klemen Vuga, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Pirates came up short against the Huskies on Saturday and fell 70-62.

Despite the defeat, Hampton had strong showings from Ja'Von Benson, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tedrick Wilcox Jr., who scored 19 points along with three steals. Benson is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 11 or more in the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Hampton was Jordan Nesbitt's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Hampton struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-13 record this season. As for the Pirates, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 17 of their last 20 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-22 record this season.

Monmouth beat the Pirates 85-77 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Monmouth since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Hampton and Monmouth both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.