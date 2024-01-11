Who's Playing
William & Mary Tribe @ Hampton Pirates
Current Records: William & Mary 6-9, Hampton 4-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Hampton Pirates and the William & Mary Tribe are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Hampton Convocation Center. Hampton is limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.
The point spread may have favored Hampton on Saturday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 80-69 defeat to the Fighting Camels.
Even though they lost, Hampton were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Campbell only pulled down four offensive rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Tribe suffered a grim 77-55 defeat to the Dragons on Saturday. It was the first time this season that William & Mary let down their fans at home.
The Pirates have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season. As for the Tribe, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-9.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Hampton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Hampton was able to grind out a solid win over William & Mary when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 62-57. Does Hampton have another victory up their sleeve, or will William & Mary turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
William & Mary has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Hampton.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Hampton 62 vs. William & Mary 57
- Jan 11, 2023 - William & Mary 81 vs. Hampton 65
- Dec 09, 2021 - Hampton 54 vs. William & Mary 53
- Dec 16, 2020 - William & Mary 75 vs. Hampton 58
- Nov 15, 2019 - William & Mary 78 vs. Hampton 65
- Dec 08, 2018 - William & Mary 76 vs. Hampton 71
- Nov 15, 2017 - William & Mary 83 vs. Hampton 76
- Dec 03, 2016 - Hampton 79 vs. William & Mary 69
- Nov 25, 2015 - William & Mary 86 vs. Hampton 67