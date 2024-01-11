Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: William & Mary 6-9, Hampton 4-11

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Hampton Pirates and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hampton Convocation Center. Hampton is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored Hampton last Saturday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 80-69 loss to the Fighting Camels.

Even though they lost, Hampton were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Campbell only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Tribe as they lost 77-55 to the Dragons on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points William & Mary has scored all season.

The Pirates have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season. As for the Tribe, their loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Hampton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Hampton beat William & Mary 62-57 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Hampton repeat their success, or does William & Mary have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

William & Mary is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pirates as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

William & Mary has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Hampton.