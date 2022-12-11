Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Hampton

Current Records: Bowling Green 3-5; Hampton 3-6

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Hampton Pirates at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Hampton Convocation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Falcons beat the Morgan State Bears 86-76 last week.

Meanwhile, Hampton sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 65-61 win over the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds this past Wednesday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Bowling Green is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Bowling Green, who are 3-4-1 against the spread.

The wins brought Bowling Green up to 3-5 and Hampton to 3-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Falcons have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Pirates have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37.90% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bowling Green won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.