Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ Hampton

Current Records: College of Charleston 23-3; Hampton 6-19

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates and the College of Charleston Cougars will face off in a Colonial clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Hampton Convocation Center. College of Charleston should still be riding high after a victory, while the Pirates will be looking to get back in the win column.

The contest between Hampton and the Towson Tigers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Hampton falling 86-72 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Hampton back was the mediocre play of forward Kyrese Mullen, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, College of Charleston took their game at home on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 93-61 win over the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. Forward Ante Brzovic was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Cougars, picking up 23 points along with seven rebounds.

The Pirates are now 6-19 while College of Charleston sits at 23-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hampton has only been able to knock down 39.20% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. College of Charleston's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 24th most points per game in college basketball at 80.3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

College of Charleston won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.