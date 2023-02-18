Who's Playing

Drexel @ Hampton

Current Records: Drexel 15-13; Hampton 6-22

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Hampton Pirates are heading back home. The Pirates and the Drexel Dragons will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Hampton Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Hampton has to be aching after a bruising 73-43 loss to the Hofstra Pride on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Drexel was just a bucket shy of a victory on Thursday and fell 72-71 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks.

Hampton is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Hampton, who are 13-14 against the spread.

The losses put Hampton at 6-22 and the Dragons at 15-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pirates have only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Drexel has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 37th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dragons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Drexel won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.