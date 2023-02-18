Who's Playing

Drexel @ Hampton

Current Records: Drexel 15-13; Hampton 6-22

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Hampton and the Drexel Dragons will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hampton Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Pirates found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 73-43 punch to the gut against the Hofstra Pride on Thursday. Hampton was surely aware of their 17-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Drexel was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 72-71 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks.

The losses put Hampton at 6-22 and Drexel at 15-13. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pirates have only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Dragons have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 37th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Drexel won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.