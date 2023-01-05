Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Hampton

Current Records: Hofstra 8-7; Hampton 3-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Hampton Pirates are heading back home. The Pirates and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hampton Convocation Center.

Hampton's 2022 ended with an 82-65 defeat against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks this past Saturday. Guard Russell Dean (16 points) and guard Marquis Godwin (16 points) were the top scorers for Hampton.

Meanwhile, Hofstra entered their matchup against the North Carolina A&T Aggies this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Hofstra fell just short of North Carolina A&T by a score of 81-79. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Pride were far and away the favorite. Four players on Hofstra scored in the double digits: guard Tyler Thomas (19), guard Aaron Estrada (18), guard Darlinstone Dubar (16), and forward Warren Williams (11).

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.