Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Hampton

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 4-5; Hampton 2-6

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Hampton Convocation Center. The Pirates will be strutting in after a win while Loyola-Maryland will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Hampton netted a 74-65 victory over the Howard Bison this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Loyola-Maryland as they fell 74-71 to the Coppin State Eagles this past Saturday.

Hampton's victory brought them up to 2-6 while Loyola-Maryland's loss pulled them down to 4-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Pirates have only been able to knock down 37.40% percent of their shots, which is the 355th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Greyhounds have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Loyola-Maryland have won both of the games they've played against Hampton in the last eight years.