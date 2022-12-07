Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Hampton

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 4-5; Hampton 2-6

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates will play host again and welcome the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds to Hampton Convocation Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Hampton beat the Howard Bison 74-65 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 74-71 to the Coppin State Eagles.

The Pirates' victory brought them up to 2-6 while Loyola-Maryland's loss pulled them down to 4-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Hampton has only been able to knock down 37.40% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Loyola-Maryland has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Greyhounds are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Loyola-Maryland have won both of the games they've played against Hampton in the last eight years.