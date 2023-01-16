Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Hampton

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 8-11; Hampton 3-14

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Hampton Pirates will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Hampton Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with North Carolina A&T winning the first 67-58 at home and Hampton taking the second 93-82.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Aggies sidestepped the Stony Brook Seawolves for a 61-59 win. The top scorers for North Carolina A&T were guard Kam Woods (19 points) and forward Marcus Watson (18 points).

Meanwhile, the contest between Hampton and the William & Mary Tribe this past Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Hampton falling 81-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

North Carolina A&T's victory lifted them to 8-11 while Hampton's defeat dropped them down to 3-14. We'll see if North Carolina A&T can repeat their recent success or if the Pirates bounce back and reverse their fortune.

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Series History

Hampton have won four out of their last six games against North Carolina A&T.