Who's Playing
North Carolina A&T @ Hampton
Current Records: North Carolina A&T 8-11; Hampton 3-14
What to Know
Get ready for a Colonial battle as the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Hampton Pirates will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Hampton Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with North Carolina A&T winning the first 67-58 at home and Hampton taking the second 93-82.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Aggies sidestepped the Stony Brook Seawolves for a 61-59 win. The top scorers for North Carolina A&T were guard Kam Woods (19 points) and forward Marcus Watson (18 points).
Meanwhile, the contest between Hampton and the William & Mary Tribe this past Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Hampton falling 81-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
North Carolina A&T's victory lifted them to 8-11 while Hampton's defeat dropped them down to 3-14. We'll see if North Carolina A&T can repeat their recent success or if the Pirates bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Hampton have won four out of their last six games against North Carolina A&T.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Hampton 93 vs. North Carolina A&T 82
- Jan 12, 2022 - North Carolina A&T 67 vs. Hampton 58
- Mar 09, 2018 - Hampton 96 vs. North Carolina A&T 86
- Feb 03, 2018 - North Carolina A&T 92 vs. Hampton 84
- Jan 04, 2017 - Hampton 68 vs. North Carolina A&T 53
- Jan 16, 2016 - Hampton 79 vs. North Carolina A&T 62