Northeastern @ Hampton

Current Records: Northeastern 5-9; Hampton 3-12

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the Hampton Pirates and the Northeastern Huskies will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hampton Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Hampton received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 67-51 to the Hofstra Pride. Guard Russell Dean had a rough night: he played for 39 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Northeastern as they fell 69-66 to the William & Mary Tribe on Thursday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Huskies had been the slight favorite coming in. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Coleman Stucke, who had 18 points along with nine boards, and guard Joe Pridgen, who had 14 points in addition to five rebounds. Stucke's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday.

The Pirates are now 3-12 while Northeastern sits at 5-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hampton has only been able to knock down 37.50% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Northeastern has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 24th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.