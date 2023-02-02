Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Hampton

Current Records: William & Mary 9-14; Hampton 5-17

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates are 2-6 against the William & Mary Tribe since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Hampton has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome William & Mary at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Hampton Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Pirates were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 71-66 to the Stony Brook Seawolves. Guard Russell Dean wasn't much of a difference maker for Hampton; Dean played for 38 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, the game between William & Mary and the Towson Tigers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with William & Mary falling 92-73 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for the Tribe was the play of guard Anders Nelson, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

Hampton is now 5-17 while William & Mary sits at 9-14. Two stats to keep an eye on: Hampton has only been able to knock down 38.80% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. William & Mary has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 24th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

William & Mary have won six out of their last eight games against Hampton.