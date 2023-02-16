Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Hartford

Current Records: Merrimack 11-16; Hartford 5-21

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors' road trip will continue as they head to Chase Family Arena at 7 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Hartford Hawks. The Warriors should still be feeling good after a victory, while Hartford will be looking to regain their footing.

Merrimack was able to grind out a solid win over the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Saturday, winning 75-68.

Meanwhile, Hartford was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 77-53 punch to the gut against the South Alabama Jaguars.

Merrimack is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Merrimack's victory brought them up to 11-16 while the Hawks' loss pulled them down to 5-21. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Warriors are 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 59.8 on average. Hartfords have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Merrimack have won both of the games they've played against Hartford in the last nine years.