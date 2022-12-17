Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Hartford

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 4-6; Hartford 4-9

What to Know

The Hartford Hawks are 1-3 against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Hawks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on St. Francis (N.Y.) at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Chase Family Arena. Neither Hartford nor St. Francis (N.Y.) could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Hartford was just a bucket shy of a win on Tuesday and fell 58-57 to the St. Peter's Peacocks.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) entered their game against the Longwood Lancers on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Terriers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 63-57 to Longwood.

The losses put the Hawks at 4-9 and St. Francis (N.Y.) at 4-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hartford is stumbling into the contest with the 27th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.3 on average. St. Francis (N.Y.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the eighth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won three out of their last four games against Hartford.