Who's Playing
UMass Lowell @ Hartford
Current Records: UMass Lowell 19-6; Hartford 5-18
What to Know
The Hartford Hawks lost both of their matches to the UMass Lowell River Hawks last season on scores of 75-85 and 73-83, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome UMass Lowell at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Chase Family Arena. The River Hawks should still be feeling good after a big win, while Hartford will be looking to regain their footing.
Hartford received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 62-49 to the Chicago State Cougars.
Meanwhile, UMass Lowell was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the New Jersey Tech Highlanders with a sharp 90-61 victory.
Hartford is now 5-18 while UMass Lowell sits at 19-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks are ninth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64 on average. The River Hawks' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.20% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut
Series History
Hartford have won nine out of their last 17 games against UMass Lowell.
- Mar 03, 2022 - UMass Lowell 83 vs. Hartford 73
- Feb 07, 2022 - UMass Lowell 85 vs. Hartford 75
- Mar 13, 2021 - Hartford 64 vs. UMass Lowell 50
- Jan 10, 2021 - Hartford 75 vs. UMass Lowell 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - UMass Lowell 71 vs. Hartford 62
- Mar 07, 2020 - Hartford 89 vs. UMass Lowell 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - UMass Lowell 74 vs. Hartford 67
- Jan 08, 2020 - Hartford 80 vs. UMass Lowell 68
- Mar 09, 2019 - Hartford 78 vs. UMass Lowell 70
- Feb 23, 2019 - Hartford 75 vs. UMass Lowell 73
- Jan 19, 2019 - UMass Lowell 76 vs. Hartford 73
- Jan 27, 2018 - Hartford 77 vs. UMass Lowell 70
- Jan 10, 2018 - Hartford 84 vs. UMass Lowell 73
- Feb 12, 2017 - Hartford 87 vs. UMass Lowell 84
- Jan 14, 2017 - UMass Lowell 71 vs. Hartford 55
- Feb 03, 2016 - UMass Lowell 85 vs. Hartford 83
- Jan 06, 2016 - UMass Lowell 80 vs. Hartford 76