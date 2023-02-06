Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Hartford

Current Records: UMass Lowell 19-6; Hartford 5-18

What to Know

The Hartford Hawks lost both of their matches to the UMass Lowell River Hawks last season on scores of 75-85 and 73-83, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome UMass Lowell at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Chase Family Arena. The River Hawks should still be feeling good after a big win, while Hartford will be looking to regain their footing.

Hartford received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 62-49 to the Chicago State Cougars.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the New Jersey Tech Highlanders with a sharp 90-61 victory.

Hartford is now 5-18 while UMass Lowell sits at 19-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks are ninth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64 on average. The River Hawks' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.20% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hartford have won nine out of their last 17 games against UMass Lowell.