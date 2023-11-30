Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Harvard looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead American 42-31.

If Harvard keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-2 in no time. On the other hand, American will have to make due with a 4-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: American 4-3, Harvard 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

What to Know

American has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Harvard Crimson at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lavietes Pavilion. American might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up six turnovers on Sunday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact American proved. They blew past the Blazers, posting a 103-74 victory at home. With that victory, American brought their scoring average up to 76.9 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Crimson couldn't handle the Hoosiers on Sunday and fell 89-76.

Harvard's defeat came about despite a quality game from Malik Mack, who scored 27 points.

The Eagles' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Crimson, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-2.

American is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. American hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Harvard struggles in that department as they've been even better at 77.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Harvard is a big 9.5-point favorite against American, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

