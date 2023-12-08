Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Army 2-7, Harvard 6-3

What to Know

Army has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Harvard Crimson at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Lavietes Pavilion. Army come into this match with the #357 defense in the league, having only allowed 63.7 points per game on average this season.

Last Tuesday, the Black Knights strolled past the Dolphins with points to spare, taking the game 68-51.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Harvard found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a painful 75-53 loss at the hands of the Ramblers.

Despite the defeat, Harvard had strong showings from Chisom Okpara, who scored 19 points along with 9 rebounds, and Xavier Nesbitt, who scored 6 points.

The Black Knights' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 2-7. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 54.7 points per game. As for the Crimson, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-3.

Army is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Army have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Harvard struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Harvard is a big 14.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

