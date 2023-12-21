Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Holy Cross 2-9, Harvard 7-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson will be home for the holidays to greet the Holy Cross Crusaders at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lavietes Pavilion. The timing is sure in Harvard's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Holy Cross has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Last Friday, the Crimson earned a 70-64 win over the Black Knights. The win was just what Harvard needed coming off of a 75-53 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Holy Cross found out the hard way on Monday. They might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Bobcats an easy 77-57 win. Holy Cross has not had much luck with Quinnipiac recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Crimson's victory bumped their record up to 7-3. As for the Crusaders, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-9.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Harvard have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Holy Cross, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given Harvard's sizeable advantage in that area, Holy Cross will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Harvard against Holy Cross in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 72-38 win. Does Harvard have another victory up their sleeve, or will Holy Cross turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Harvard has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Holy Cross.