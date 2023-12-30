Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Iona 5-7, Harvard 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

What to Know

The Iona Gaels will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Harvard Crimson at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lavietes Pavilion. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 58 points in their last contest, Iona made sure to put some points up on the board against Colgate on Thursday. The Gaels put the hurt on the Raiders with a sharp 85-65 win. The oddsmakers were on Iona's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the Crimson sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-72 win over the Crusaders on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Harvard.

The Gaels' win bumped their record up to 5-7. As for the Crimson, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-3.

Iona came out on top in a nail-biter against Harvard in their previous matchup back in November of 2021, sneaking past 90-87. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iona since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Iona won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.