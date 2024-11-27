Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Massachusetts 1-5, Harvard 2-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Harvard and Massachusetts are an even 4-4 against one another since November of 2015, but not for long. The Harvard Crimson will be playing at home against the Massachusetts Minutemen at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lavietes Pavilion. The Crimson have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Harvard finally turned things around against Colgate on Friday. They walked away with a 78-67 victory over the Raiders.

Harvard's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Robert Hinton, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Chandler Pigge, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: Massachusetts lost to Florida State, and Massachusetts lost bad. The score wound up at 92-59. The game marked the Minutemen's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though they lost, Massachusetts smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Harvard's victory bumped their record up to 2-4. As for Massachusetts, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-5.

Harvard came out on top in a nail-biter against Massachusetts when the teams last played back in November of 2023, sneaking past 78-75. Does Harvard have another victory up their sleeve, or will Massachusetts turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Harvard and Massachusetts both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.