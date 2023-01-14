Who's Playing

Columbia @ Harvard

Current Records: Columbia 6-12; Harvard 10-7

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson will be returning home after a six-game road trip. Harvard and the Columbia Lions will face off in an Ivy battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lavietes Pavilion. Neither the Crimson nor Columbia could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Harvard had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Yale Bulldogs, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Harvard as they fell 58-54 to Yale.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" the Lions with an 84-55 beatdown courtesy of the Pennsylvania Quakers on Saturday.

The losses put Harvard at 10-7 and Columbia at 6-12. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Harvard is 39th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.5 on average. Columbia has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Harvard have won both of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.